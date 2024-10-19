Madonna attends Billie Eilish's concert in first public outing since her brother's death

Washington [US], October 19 : Iconic pop star Madonna made her first public appearance since the demise of her brother, Cristopher Ciccone.

Madonna attended Billie Eilish's concert at the New York City venue, reported People.

She along with her boyfriend Akeem Morris stepped out at Madison Square Garden to watch Billie Eilish's performance. She was spotted with her boyfriend less than two weeks after the death of her younger brother, Christopher, who passed away on October 4, according to People.

The two shared a close bond and Christopher died on October 4 from cancer before releasing a tell-all book about their relationship.

Madonna took to her Instagram handle and wrote an emotional post dedicated to her brother and posted several pictures of the two. "My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo."

Talking about their bond, she shared, "We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together. Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too. My ballet teacher, also named Christopher- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay a word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived. When I finally got the courage to go to New York to become a Dancer. My brother followed."

Madonna shared that her brother was always by her side, " My brother was right by my side. He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him. We soared the highest heights together. And floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing."

She also opened up about the differences between the two, saying, "The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but When my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other."

She concluded with, "I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced.Together. I'm glad he's not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he's dancing somewhere."

Stepmother of pop icon Madonna, Joan Clare Ciccone, has died at the age of 81 after a brief struggle with cancer in September. Her passing comes a year and a half after the death of Madonna's brother, Anthony, who passed away at age 66 in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor