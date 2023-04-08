Madonna to return to original look after her Grammy avatar was criticised

Los Angeles, April 8 Pop star Madonna is deeply "affected" by comments made about her changing face ahead of her tour.

The singer has come under fire recently, being accused of having plastic surgery due to some fans thinking she looks different, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 64-year-old sported a different look at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, with Madonna slamming the critical comments she received. Despite allegedly denying plastic surgery rumours, it's thought that Madonna was upset by the comments.

Ahead of her sold out Celebration tour, Madonna is determined to return to her usual look, an insider has said. Her first concert is set to kick off on July 15.

Speaking to the 'Daily Mail', the source said: "Despite what people think, the criticism over her drastically different appearance does affect her."

Mirror.co.uk further states that the insider mentioned that Madonna is currently undergoing procedures that will take her back to her natural look.

The source added: "She sees and hears what people say about her and, for the tour, she wants to look more like herself again for her fans."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor