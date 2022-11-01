Maha govt upgrades Salman Khan’s security to Y+ category after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

The Mahrashtra government has upgraded the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan to Y+ category. The actor has faced threats to life from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, purportedly behind the murder of rapper Sidhu Moosewala. Similarly, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been given X-category security.

According to reports, Salman was given regular police protection by the Mumbai Police up till now. However, now the actor will be given a Y+ security cover. This means he will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times.

Akshay Kumar will now be given X-category security, which means he will have three security officers in shifts protecting him. Anupam Kher has also been given the same level of security. The cost of the protection will be borne by the celebs, a report in Mid Day stated.