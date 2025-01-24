Maha Kumbh 2025: Mamta Kulkarni performs 'pind daan' at Sangham Ghat

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 : Former actor Mamta Kulkarni performed 'pind daan' at the Sangham Ghat in Prayagraj on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, the former actor said, "...This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my Guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything."

Earlier in the day, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan, announced that Mamta Kulkarni has embarked on a spiritual role as the Mahamandleshwar.

" "Kinnar akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri. As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art...," Laxmi Narayan said.

Mamta Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Baazi'.

The actress has worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during her career.

However, in the early 2000s, Mamta stepped away from Bollywood and moved abroad, leading a life away from the limelight.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor