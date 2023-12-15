Mahadev Betting App: Actor Sahil Khan summoned by police

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Mumbai cyber cell, which is investigating the Rs 15,000 crore Mahadev App online betting case, has issued summons to actor Sahil Khan and three others.They have been instructed to appear before the SIT on Friday for questioning.Earlier, Dubai Police on Tuesday arrested Ravi Uppal, one of the two prime accused in the Mahadev Book online betting syndicate. Uppal is also the alleged co-promoter of the app.

According to the sources, the arrest was made by Dubai police based on a red corner notice issued by Interpol at the behest of ED. Uppal will be extradited to India soon.Uppal is facing a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. He is named as accused in the case in which allegations of kickbacks were made against outgoing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.The SIT comprises four officers from the North region cyber police station, crime intelligence unit, and anti-extortion cell. The team will be headed by police inspector Mangesh Desai from the North region cyber police station, with a police inspector, an assistant police inspector and a sub-inspector assisting him.

Advocate Rajiv Chavan, representing Khan, submitted that the applicant was not involved in any illegal activity. “He is a fitness entrepreneur and a brand ambassador for several companies,” he said. Denying Khan’s affiliation with gambling portals, Chavan added that the advertisements on Khan’s Instagram account, where Khan claims to be a partner in the portal, were only for promotional purposes.