Maharani 4 OTT Release Date Announced: Huma Qureshi’s Political Drama Returns These Date (Watch Trailer)

Political drama, Maharani has kept audience engaged with amazing plot and acting. Led by Huma Qureshi who plays the role of Rani Bharti will be back with season 4. On October 9, the creators released the trailer along with the date for its OTT premiere. Audience will be able to see the fourth season from November 7, 2025.

While sharing the trailer of makers of series posted on X wrote, "The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from November 7 only on Sony LIV." Series talk about the themes of political intrigue, corruption, misogyny, and the rise of an unlikely woman in power. This series is inspired by real-life events in Bihar during the 1990s. Rani Bharti, a housewife content with her simple life, finds it upended when her husband, the Chief Minister of Bihar, resigns and she unexpectedly enters the world of politics. The series follows her journey and the events that unfold.

Huma Qureshi describes Rani Bharti's journey in Maharani 4 as her boldest yet, with her ambition reaching a national level after shaking up Bihar's political landscape as a homemaker-turned-CM. Qureshi highlights the season's higher stakes and more brutal power games, promising an intense and unfiltered portrayal of Rani's evolution on Sony LIV.

The series, directed by Puneet Prakash and produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd, features Qureshi alongside Sohum Shah, Kani Kusruti, Amit Sial, and Vineet Kumar. Subhash Kapoor created the series.