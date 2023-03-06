Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar twin in black at Sania Mirza's farewell party

Star couples set instances which make fans go gaga over their romance.

South superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife actor Namrata Shirodkar twinned in black at ace player Sania Mirza's farewell bash.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu posted a picture from the evening. While Mahesh sported a black casual jacket, Namrata chose a blingy dress for the occasion. Congratulating Sania on her terrific inning, Mahesh wrote in the caption, "What a journey!! So so proud of you! @mirzasaniar"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpag1G7PBig/

Prominent personalities like former Indian sports minister and current Law minister Kiren Rijiju, former Indian cricket team skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh, Bigg Boss 16 winner- rapper MC Stan, Mahesh Babu, A R Rahman, Dulquer Salmaan, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty attended Sania Mirza's farewell in Hyderabad.

Mirza played her two exhibition tennis matches at the Bahadur Stadium, where she made her WTA event debut back in 2003. She was playing as a wild-card entry at Hyderabad Open.

A year later, she won the doubles title at the very same event with South Africa's Liezel Huber.It was the first title of Sania's 44 WTA titles, out of which 43 came in doubles competition and only one in singles. She also clinched six grand slam titles and made four appearances at the summer Olympics in a decorated career that lasted for two decades.

She had retired from professional tennis after Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this month.

Sania played two exhibition matches, featuring Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, India's 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and American tennis player Bethanie Mettek Sands - her 'best friend' and former doubles partner. She emerged victorious in both of her matches to the joy and delight of an excited home crowd.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor