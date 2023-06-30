"Main taali bajati nahi..." : Sushmita Sen shares intriguing video of 'Taali'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : On the last day of Pride Month, the makers of the upcoming series 'Taali' starring Sushmita Sen on Friday shared a video on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Cinema shared a video along with a caption, "Laakh gira de bijli mujhpe, mai toh satrang banu. #HappyPride. Featuring @sushmitasen47 as the remarkable @shreegaurisawant in #TaaliOnJioCinema. Coming soon. Directed by @ravijadhavofficial. Created by @arjunsbaran & @kartiknishandar."

The video showcased the intriguing glimpse of Gauri a.k.a Sushmita Sen's forehead, displaying pride, and bravery in her character as a trans person. Along with a motion poster, Sushmita was heard saying in the background, "Main taali bajati nahi bajwati hoon."

'Taali' is a biopic on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, with Sushmita essaying the lead role.

The official streaming date of the series is still awaited.

The actor dropped her first look from the series last year.

Talking about her look, she earlier said, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Shreegauri Sawant for you! Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store!"

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai.

She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender.

The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014.

The upcoming biopic will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant her childhood, transition, and eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.

Sushmita's fierce and bold avatar in and as Shreegauri Sawant has already built anticipation among the audience.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, the biopic has been helmed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar & Afeefa Nadiadwal.

Apart from this project, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3'.

