Maira Dharti joins 'Pandya Store' cast, says it's 'a big responsibility'

Mumbai, Feb 18 Maira Dharti Mehra has joined the cast of 'Pandya Store'. She is essaying the role of Prerna, a Punjabi girl who has a very positive attitude towards life.

The actress, however, feels that entering an established popular show midway isn't easy because it comes with a set of responsibilities and challenges.

Ask Maira if there were any apprehensions about joining the show midway and she says: "Honestly, there weren't any because I don't take any pressure. Majorly, I focus on essaying my character flawlessly, whether it's for a running show or a new one."

"But yes, I was a bit more cautious in the initial days of the shoot as my focus was to learn about the depth of my character. I think that entering as a new character into an established show is a big responsibility for an actor. In the end, all eyes are on you and how you are making the character fit into the story."

Talking about her bonding with her co-actors, Maira said: "I didn't get to see any difficulty on set while joining the show midway, as everyone on set was so welcoming. And now, I am enjoying performing with them with complete dedication."

Lastly, sharing the kind of feedback she is receiving for her performance, Maira said: "I feel blessed that the audience has accepted me in no time. In the end, I do believe that recognition and appreciation of craft is very important for an actor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Maira was last seen in the web series 'Aashiqana 2' and is known for 'Sasuraal Genda Phool 2', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Kumkum Bhagya', 'Tera Yaar Hun Mai', 'Shaadi Mubarak', among others.

