Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to be given Canadian Screen Awards special honour

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of 'Never Have I Ever' fame will receive a special Canadian Screen Awards honour to recognize her impact on global TV audiences.

Ramakrishnan stars in the coming-of-age Netflix series 'Never Have I Ever', co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher and based on the former's childhood.

According to The Hollywood reporter, she landed the lead role after an open casting call that drew 15,000 responses to play Devi, a modern-day, first-generation Indian American teenage girl growing up in Southern California who is focused on fitting in and searching for love, and all the while dealing with the sudden death of her father.

Ramakrishnan is also soon set to appear in Pixar's 'Turning Red', voicing the role of Priya, and is currently filming the third season of 'Never Have I Ever'.

The CSA, which recognizes the best in Canadian film, TV and digital content, will also honor veteran Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster Bob Cole with a lifetime achievement award.

Cole began his broadcast career in 1954 and eventually became the voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens on 'Hockey Night in Canada'.

The Tribute Award will be given to Vince Commisso, president and CEO of 9 Story Media and John Galway, former president of The Harold Greenberg Fund and a veteran film festival producer.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kayla Grey, Kathleen Newman-Bremang and Amanda Parris will be the inaugural recipients of the Changemaker Award. The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television will stage the CSAs on April 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

