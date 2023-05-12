Makers look happy as 'Auhaam' trailer gets positive response from audience

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : The makers of the movie 'Auhaam' are receiving a wonderful response from the audience. The trailer gave an insight into a promising story which revives around the couple Shiva and Riya.

In an exclusive interview with , the makers looked surprised and confident after an unbelievable response to the film. The cast of the movie features actors Varun Suri, Hriday Singh and Divya Malik in pivotal roles.

Varun who plays the role of a cop in the movie when reached for a comment on the response for the movie said, "Once I read the script I was confident that if someway become successful in delivering the content in a powerful manner then the movie will definitely do something impactful and break the ice of the tag of being a small budget movie as usually such movies don't get that kind of weightage, Nut 'Auhaam' does carry that rawness which got delivered wonderfully by our director. I had massive hopes from the movie and my hopes have now increased more after such kind of response."

Actor Divya Malik who marks her debut with the movie commented on how happy her family and friends are. Divya said, "We all are way too excited after seeing the trailer which makes us get even more excited with the thought that if this is the response only after the trailer then how things will go once the movie is out or whether we will get this much love then too. As we all are facing multiple emotions all at once as we are excited, nervous, emotional and lot of happiness."

Producer Richa Gupta when asked about her future plans for the movie said, "The promotions will begin in the north from May 15 as we are planning locations like Lucknow, Aligarh, Bulandsher, Agra and the reason behind choosing these places is that the movie belongs to these locations. As we shot the whole movie in Uttar Pradesh and got too much love, hence if they will not get to watch it it won't be fun. We will also release a song in each city."

Director of the movie Ankit Hans expressed how his friends were looking for him as an actor when the trailer screened and was shocked as his name popped up as the director.

'Auhaam' is releasing on 26th May 2023.

