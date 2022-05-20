Makers unveil first poster of 'NTR 31' on NTR Jr's birthday

Mumbai, May 20 The first poster of 'RRR' star NTR Jr's upcoming film 'NTR 31' was unveiled on Friday on the occasion of his birthday.

It shows a seething and intense NTR Jr determined to fulfil his destiny. For the project, the actor has teamed up with director Prashanth Neel, whose recently released 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' continues to soar high on the box office.

Both the actor and the director are immensely appreciated in the commercial space of cinema. Speaking about the juggernaut project, Prashanth Neel shared, "This is an idea that originated in my head 20 years ago, but the magnitude and scale of the movie held me back. Finally the stage is set today to make my dream project with my dream hero."

NTR Jr shared a letter addressed to his friends, family, well-wishers, colleagues and fans, in that order. The letter read, "My heartfelt thanks to friends, family, well-wishers, and my colleagues from the film fraternity for all your wishes. Also, my gratitude to the fans who travel all the way to my home to wish me. Your kind gesture moved my heart and made my birthday special.

The actor further wrote in his letter, "I am sorry I couldn't meet all of you because I wasn't home. I am grateful for your unconditional love, support and blessings. I will forever be in your debt."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring NTR Jr, 'NTR31' will go on floors in April 2023.

