Makers unveil 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' teaser on Nithiin's b'day

Hyderabad, March 30 On the occasion of Telugu actor Nithiin's birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie 'Macherla Niyojagakavargam' released the teaser with the title 'first attack'.

Nithiin, who took to his Twitter to share the teaser, wrote, "Idhi Sample Matrame ! Asalaina Veta JULY 8th nunchi Theatres lo. Here's the #FirstAttack of #MacherlaNiyojakavargam", meaning, "This is just a sample. The real hunt begins on July 8".

Slated for its release on July 8, 'Macherla Niyojakavargam' will depict Nithiin as a young officer. The teaser released establishes the mass side of the hero.

The video gave a glimpse of the action-packed theme of this flick. Nithin, in black and black attire with a serious look, appears impressive.

'Macherla Niyojakavargam' stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Written and directed by M.S. Raja Shekar Reddy, 'Macharla Niyojakavargam' will also feature Catherine Tressa in an important role.

