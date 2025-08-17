Malaika Arora on Trolls: Being Called 'Buddhiya' Still Hurts

Malaika Arora is known for her upfront approach to life, her ability to handle trolls, and how she faces backlash with grace. Recently, in an interview, the actress spoke candidly about her thoughts on social media, being labeled 'buddhi' (old woman), and how she deals with online trolling.

Malaika Arora expressed her frustration about being called "buddhiya" (old woman), saying, "How can you even say something like that to somebody?" She went on to explain that while she has a brave persona, such comments still trigger her. "Sometimes it still triggers me, because it's very insensitive. People only see the brave persona. They'll say, 'Oh, she looks happy,' but they don't realize there are so many things that can actually trigger you or upset you."

Despite the hurtful comments, the actress revealed how she handles social media trolls. She shared, "I feel that you should take these things as examples where you want to turn around and say, 'People, go ahead, say what you want to say. I will be better than that.' I will prove to you that I can be better and I can probably do anything and everything under the sun."

Malaika also praised her son, Arhaan Khan, calling him her "biggest supporter." She shared a touching moment with her son, explaining how he helps her reset her mindset. “He (Arhaan Khan) is always like, 'What is the big deal, Mom? If somebody is saying that... it is fine. Why are you letting it affect you or upset you?' His encouragement helps me reset my mindset and move forward positively. After that, the mechanism in my mind to deal with such situations kicks in, and I say to myself, ‘Let’s move forward, put this behind me.’”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan got married in 1998 when she was around 25 years old. Four years into their marriage, they welcomed their son, Arhaan Khan, in 2002. However, after 18 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017.

While Arbaaz Khan went on to remarry Sshura Khan in 2023, Malaika had her own emotional journey. Last year, Arjun Kapoor confirmed that he and Malaika had broken up after nearly six years of dating. During a promotional event for Singham Again, Arjun addressed his relationship status, revealing that he was single. In a viral video from the event, he was seen telling the crowd, “Abhi single hoon main, relax.”

Although neither Malaika nor Arjun publicly discussed their breakup at the time, rumors of their split had been circulating for months. Sources suggested that they had “run their course” as a couple but would continue to respect each other’s privacy. A month after Arjun’s remark, Malaika shared a post on Instagram that read, “My status right now: in a relationship, single, hehehe.” The “hehehe” option was selected from the drop-down options, which sparked a wave of reactions.

Since her breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has not been linked to anyone publicly. The actress had a tough time last year, not only experiencing romantic heartbreak but also losing her father. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, tied the knot with Sshura Khan in 2023, and the couple is expecting their first child together.