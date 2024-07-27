Malaika Arora, Rahul Khanna set ramp ablaze as showstoppers at India Couture Week 2024

New Delhi [India], July 27 : The fashion spectacle at India Couture Week 2024 is in full swing. After two days of power-packed fashion shows, Day 3 also offered the finest of style. Bollywood diva Malaika Arora and actor Rahul Khanna turned showstoppers for ace designer Siddartha Tytler.

The dashing duo garnered attention with their glamorous outfit created by Siddartha. Malaika raised the bar with a stunning black embroidered glittering lehenga. She paired it with a beautiful blouse. She accessorised her ensemble with bangles, earrings, and rings.

Rahul Khanna complemented her with a dazzling black-embroidered outfit. He wore a bandhgala sherwani with golden floral motifs at the bottom of it and completed his look with black shoes that went perfectly with his attire.

As per a statement, Siddartha's latest collection, Caligula's Feast, was inspired by the tyrannical Roman emperor, Caligula. The collection "embodies self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence."

As a designer, Tytler finds beauty and inspiration in the dark and macabre aspects of nature and humanity, and this collection is a testament to Caligula's madness and grandeur of a bygone era.

"I don't believe in the ordinary. Sensuality, darkness and bold desire fuel my creativity. Enter 'Caligula's Feast', inspired by the worst Roman Emperor Caligula, showcasing a wild blend of self-indulgence, extravagance, and opulence, all drenched in richness and debauchery," explained Siddartha.

His collection features jewel tones such as maroon, emerald, navy, and black, with highlights of gold and gunmetal embroidery and embellishments. It boasts the finest surfacing of crystals, sequins, rhinestones, applique, and fur, combined with layering, drapery, and volume to create an impression of luxury and royalty. The silhouettes include a wide range of lehengas, bandh galas, sherwanis, kurtas, suits, sarees, gowns, dresses, and corsets, along with a capsule of drapes and armour.

Spanning eight days, ICW 2024 will also see designers Amit Aggarwal, Dolly J, Gaurav Gupta, Jayanti Reddy, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Rahul Mishra, Rimzim Dadu, Roseroom by Isha Jajodia, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, and Tarun Tahiliani enthralling the audience with their collections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor