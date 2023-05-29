Malaika Arora shares almost naked picture of Arjun Kapoor; calls him 'lazy'
By IANS | Published: May 29, 2023 04:09 PM 2023-05-29T16:09:03+5:30 2023-05-29T16:20:07+5:30
Mumbai, May 29 Diva Malaika Arora shared a picture of her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, wearing that many feel is his birthday suit.
On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of Arjun, who seemed to be wearing nothing but just holding a pillow strategically placed to hide his modesty while sitting on a sofa.
Malaika tagged him as "lazy."
Malaika wrote in the caption: "My very own lazy boy."
Arjun re-posted it and added a heart emoji.
The two have been dating for years now. It was in 2019, when they made their relationship Instagram official.
