Malaika Arora shares almost naked picture of Arjun Kapoor; calls him 'lazy'

Mumbai, May 29 Diva Malaika Arora shared a picture of her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, wearing that many feel is his birthday suit.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of Arjun, who seemed to be wearing nothing but just holding a pillow strategically placed to hide his modesty while sitting on a sofa.

Malaika tagged him as "lazy."

Malaika wrote in the caption: "My very own lazy boy."

Arjun re-posted it and added a heart emoji.

The two have been dating for years now. It was in 2019, when they made their relationship Instagram official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor