Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood divas who practice yoga to stay fit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : When it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, our Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to inspire fans with their fitness regime. From eating clean and green to sweating it out at the gym, actors do everything possible to have a fit body. In fact, many practice yoga daily to stay healthy.

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2023, let's take a look at Bollywood divas who swear by yoga.

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a yoga enthusiast. Credits arguably go to her for making youth especially Genz Z understand the importance of yoga in their life. In fact, she has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga centre in Mumbai.

She also often posts pictures and videos of her performing yoga asanas on Instagram in order to inspire people to take up this form of exercise seriously in life.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Actor Shilpa Shetty is also a yoga-freak. She has been practising yoga for years now. She has released multiple yoga DVDs and even launched her own yoga wellness channel.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena, aka Bebo, also swears by yoga. In many interviews, she has credited yoga for postnatal healing benefits and its importance in maintaining overall fitness.

P.S. Kareena has the cutest yoga partner. Her son Jeh also gives company to her during her yoga sessions.

4. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu, a fitness enthusiast, is an ardent practitioner of yoga. She has released her own fitness DVDs of yoga workouts. Bipasha Basu believes that yoga not only helps her stay fit but also contributes to her mental peace and emotional well-being. She is often seen doing yoga with her husband and actor Karan Singh Grover in pictures on social media.

If you are looking forward to trying yoga to keep yourself fit and healthy, then you can definitely take cue from Bollywood divas who have prioritised yoga in their life.

