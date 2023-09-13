Malaika Arora Wins Most Stylish Iconic Fashionista Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

Actress Malaika Arora has been honoured with the prestigious esteemed Most Stylish Iconic Fashionista Award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The star-studded event, held at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Malaika Arora, known for her roles in Indian cinema, her dancing skills, modelling, VJ work, and television hosting, is celebrated for her beauty and commitment to staying fit. She has consistently followed a rigorous fitness regimen, inspiring millions with her on-screen charm and her toned physique. From her iconic "Chhaiya Chhaiya" days to the present, Malaika has maintained her fitness levels, rarely missing a day at the gym. Whether practising yoga, hitting the gym, or taking a quick swim, she encourages her fans to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are known for recognizing excellence and outstanding achievements in various fields. The 2023 edition, in collaboration with global leader Amazon, renowned for its array of top brands and hassle-free returns, added a new dimension of excitement to the event.

Once again, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards proved to be a prestigious platform for celebrating excellence. The 2023 edition witnessed a remarkable gathering of luminaries from the world of entertainment and style, coming together to honour exceptional accomplishments.