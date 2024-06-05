Malavika Mohanan to be in Hyd for extensive shoot schedule of her next film

Mumbai, June 5 Actress Malavika Mohanan, who was recently seen in the Malayalam film ‘Christy’, is set to visit Hyderabad this week for an extensive shoot schedule of her upcoming film.

A source close to the project said, “Malavika will be flying to Hyderabad this week for a marathon shoot schedule of her next film. Since it’s Hyderabad, her fans are excited to know about the project she will be shooting for."

The secrecy surrounding her latest project has added to the excitement.

While her fans and industry insiders alike are eager to learn more about the film, and the role Malavika will be playing, speculation is rife that the film will feature Telugu star Prabhas opposite Malavika.

Malavika is the daughter of cinematographer K.U. Mohanan, who is known for films like ‘Lagaan’, ‘Don’, and ‘Fukrey’, among others.

She made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Pattam Pole’ in 2013, before working with acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in ‘Beyond The Clouds’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor