Malayalam actor ND Prasad found hanging from a tree outside his Kerala house

Malayalam actor N D Prasad, 43, known for his role in Nivin Pauly starrer Action Hero Biju, was found dead at Kalamassery, near Kochi. Reportedly, he was found hanging from a tree outside his house on the evening of June 25th. According to media reports, Prasad took this extreme step due to family issues. His kids found their father handing on a tree and immediately informed their neighbours. "He had been going through some mental and domestic issues. His wife has also been staying away from him for some months. He seemed to have been feeling depressed since the last few days before his death," The New Indian Express quoted a police officer.

He is survived by his wife and two children.Prasad had been in the news earlier for all the wrong reasons. He was accused and booked for drug charges. He was arrested in 2021 for the possession of synthetic drugs. Prasad had been a part of a lot of movies but his climax scene in Action Hero Biju, which released in 2016 got him fame. Prasad has also appeared in several other Malayalam films such as ‘Iba’, and ‘Karmani’. Prasad played antagonist roles in both these Malayalam movies also.On the other hand, it was recently that the makers of Abrid Shine’s directorial ‘Action Hero Biju’ announced a sequel which was bankrolled by the production house of Nivin Pauly. The film also had the actors Anu Emmanuel, Saiju Kurup, Valsala Menon, Joju George, Rony David, and Major Ravi in significant roles.