Malayalam Actor-producer Vijay Babu arrested in alleged rape case

Malayalam actor cum producer Vijay Babu has been arrested by the Kerala police in connection with the complaint filed by an actor accusing him of sexual assault. According to the reports, the police will conduct evidence collection soon and the actor will be also let out on station bail.Vijay Babu was arrested right after he appeared before Ernakulam South police station for questioning on June 27. The High Court said while granting bail to Vijay Babu, that if the Kerala police wanted to arrest the actor then he should be released on a bail with a bond payable of Rs 5 Lakhs along with two backers each with the payable sum.

The investigation team is given permission by HC to question the actor starting from July 3 (Monday) from 9 am to 6 pm.Reportedly, Vijay Babu will be again arrested by the police for revealing the survivor’s name on social media platforms. It was ordered by the bench held by Justice Benchu Kurian Thomas that the actor-producer should be present before the investigating officer on June 27 at 9 am for questioning. The arrest was soon registered by the police at the Aluva police club on June 27, the first day of interrogation. Meanwhile, on June 22, Vijay Babu was granted anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court and while granting the bail, HC asked the actor to not leave the state and also to submit his passport.

