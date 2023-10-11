Malayalam actress Divya Prabha harassed by drunk passenger on Air India flight

In a shocking incident, Malayalam film actress Divya Prabha has filed a complaint with the Kerala police alleging that she was harrassed by a fellow passenger on the Air India Flight AI 681 from Mumbai to Kochi yesterday, October 9. She wrote on her instagram page that her fellow passenger was intoxicated and disruptive. She was harassed during the flight. She said that despite reporting to the air hostess, the only action taken was that she was relocated to another seat just before the take off." After landing at the Kochi airport, the issue was reported to airport and airline authorities, who redirected me to the police aid post in the airport", she wrote.

She has attached her official complaint to the police along with her ticket. She further requested people to support her to raise awareness on passenger safety. As soon as Divya shared her ordeal on social media, a number of people commented and slammed the airlines for not deboarding the accused person and taking necessary steps against harassment. Divya took to her Instagram handle in the late hours of Tuesday and wrote, "Need your support to bring attention to a disturbing incident I faced on Air India Flight AI 681 from Mumbai to Kochi. A fellow passenger, intoxicated and disruptive, harassed me during the flight." Prabha made her screen debut with the 2013 film lokpal. Her first Tamil film was Kayal directed by Prabhu Solomon. She played a character role in the film Vettah directed by Rajesh Pillai. In Take Off she played a nurse.In 2018, she played supporting roles in the period film Kammara Sambhavam and sports thriller Nonsense. In 2019, she acted in A Very Normal Family, a theatre play directed by Roshan Mathew.[8] She then acted in the movie Thamaasha



