Malayalam director Baiju Paravoor dies of suspected food poisoning in Kerala

Malayalam director Baiju Paravoor, who has worked as a production controller in nearly 45 films, reportedly passed away on Monday. The production controller and debutant director was waiting for his film Secret to release. His family has told the media that they suspected his death was due to food poisoning.

According to reports, Baiju had eaten food at a hotel in Kozhikode on June 24 as he had gone for a film-related discussion there. When he returned home, he started to feel discomfort and headed to his wife's home in Kunnakulam. Baiju reportedly visited a local hospital and got treatment. On Sunday, he went back to his home in Paravoor and went to a hospital again for treatment, said reports. Since his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital in Kochi but passed away on Monday morning. The family believed that it was due to food poisoning caused by the food eaten at the hotel in Kozhikode. Baiju has worked as a production controller in films like Dhaniyam and Kaitholachathan.