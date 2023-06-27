Malayalam film and theatre artiste CV Dev passes away at 83

Renowned film and theatre actor CV Dev passed away at the age of 83 in Kozhikode on Monday. He was recently admitted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital due to cardiac ailments and breathed his last while undergoing treatment, The Hindu reported.Dev’s funeral was held at West Hill Crematorium on Tuesday morning.

CV Dev, who began his acting career in the theatre world, made his silver screen debut with VK Pavithran’s Yaro Oral. Apart from being featured in plays such as Sthithi, Gopuranadayil, Agraharam and Paanan Padatha Pattu, Dev also acted in films such as Sandesham, English Medium, Chandrolsavam, Mannadiar Penninu Chenkotta Chekkan, Sadayam, Manassinakkare, Katha Thudarunnu, Mizhi Randilum and Pattabhishekam.Born in 1940 as C Vasudevan, the actor adopted the name CV Dev after becoming active in the artistic realm. Dev entered the world of theatre at the age of 19 through Sadanandan Kallai’s Vilakkinte Velichathil