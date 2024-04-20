Malayalam film director Joshiy's house burgled in Kochi

Kochi, April 20 Popular Malayalam film director Joshiy's house was robbed in the early hours of Saturday.

Joshiy resides in the upscale neighbourhood of Panampilly Nagar in Kochi

Reports indicate that the thief gained entry through the kitchen.

Joshiy informed the police that the robbery occurred after he had gone to sleep around 1.30 a.m.

The perpetrators made off with cash, jewellery, and expensive watches, totaling an estimated Rs 1 crore.

The police have initiated an investigation.

The 71-year-old boasts a career spanning close to five decades, during which he has directed around 80 films, predominantly in Malayalam.

He has worked with industry veterans such as Prem Nazir, Jayan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, and Dileep, and continues to be active in the industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor