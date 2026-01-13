Mallika Prasad on ‘Mardaani 3’: Amma challenged me in ways I did not anticipate

Mumbai, Jan 13 Actress Mallika Prasad, who plays the antagonist Amma in Mardaani 3, says the film has been one of the most defining experiences of her career, adding that the character challenged her in ways she had not anticipated and pushed her to explore emotional and moral complexities rarely seen on screen.

“Amma is evil yet holds a fierce spirit. It was a privilege to bring her to life. Roles like these demand that you shed comforts, sit with your own shadows, and stand in a truth larger than yourself. Amma challenged me in ways I did not anticipate.”

She said that she thoroughly enjoyed the process and is most grateful for the opportunity.

Mallika added: “My heartfelt thanks to Abhiraj for his trust, his gentle manner, and unwavering vision. My deep gratitude to YRF and Mr. Aditya Chopra, whose faith in me and in the script made it easy to build a character like Amma with such freedom. I thank Shanoo Sharma, who is one of the key reasons I am here.”

She went on to heap praise on the entire cast, who offer “exceptional talent, discipline, and generosity.”

“I feel honoured to stand alongside them. Above all, my respect goes to the crew. Their commitment and level of excellence lift the entire narrative. Their unwavering warmth made going to the set every day an absolute joy! I am so proud to be part of this team.”

Mallika said that the Mardaani franchise has a powerful legacy of confronting uncomfortable truths and pushing conversations forward, and that she feels honoured to be part of that journey.

“Rani Mukerji is brilliant in her portrayal of Shivani Shivaji Roy as she brings to light, yet again, the real women out there in the world fighting unimaginable crimes. These unsung heroes are the reason I explore the darkness in Amma with conviction.”

Shedding more light on her character, she said: “I am grateful that the character of Amma allows me to explore the complexity of a woman who inhabits the dark underbelly of our world. I am so glad that the script and Abhiraj moved away from an easy, simplistic, black and white telling of this story, giving the character of Amma depth and dimension.”

The film is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. Mardaani 3 delves into another dark and brutal reality of our society. It is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 30.

