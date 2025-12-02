Malti Chahar Evicted From Bigg Boss 19 House Ahead of Finale ? Here's What we Know

Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar, who entered the show as a wild card contestant, quickly established her presence with her unique personality. Her attitude and the way she played the game were loved by the audience, and she became one of the top six contestants. However her journey ends in show as she reportedly get evicted from the house ahead of Bigg Boss 19 finale. According to the sources Malti got evicted from the show in mid-week eviction giving show its top 5 contestants.

This eviction happened with the task earlier today, where a contestants were instructed to place their photos into a fire pit. Malti's frame gripped fire and turned bright red confirming her eviction from the house. Meanwhile while confirming news Bigg boss news handle BBTak posted on X, "Mid-Week Eviction in FINALE WEEK As expected, Malti Chahar is EVICTED from FINALE RACE."

Finale of Bigg Boss 19 is schedule for December 7, 2025 (Sunday) hosted by Salman Khan. With Malti Chahar's eviction show gets its Top five finalist who will be fighting for the trophy. Who will win the trophy will be seen on Sunday.

Top 5 Finalist of Bigg Boss 19

Pranit More Gaurav Khanna Amaal Mallik Farrhana Bhatt Tanya Mittal

Malti Reacts on Dating Pranit More

When asked about Malti about her relationship with Pranit More, Malti clarified that there were no romantic feelings between them, stating, "Aisi koi liking nahi hai. Bus dost hai accha." She appreciates Pranit's empathy but also noted his lack of support for her. Later, during a break, Malti told Amaal Mallik that she would not go on a date with Pranit, explaining that he isn't her type and doesn't understand her.