Mammootty commences shoot for 'Bazooka'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : Megastar Mammootty started shooting for his new film 'Bazooka' on Wednesday.

The film is a sensational, Malayalam crime drama produced by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Limited. The film also stars Gautham Menon and is directed by debutant director Deeno Dennis who is the son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis.

Excited about the film, Mammootty said, "It is nice to come across a script that takes you by surprise and grabs your interest instantly. 'Bazooka' is an action film but it is also a game of wits and has strong, well-etched characters. It is a very well-constructed, taut script and I am looking forward to the filming process because I know my character will take me on a very interesting journey."

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. Vice President of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, said they are looking forward to making a film that will be enjoyed by the audience.

"Our passion for telling stories has led us to explore different formats, genres and languages over the years and this moment is like no other because we are working for the first time with the legendary Mammootty. This is why we took our time to finetune the script and to get all the pre-production details in place perfectly," Kumar said.

More details regarding the project are awaited.

