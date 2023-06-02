Mammootty intriguing first look poster from 'Bazooka' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 : Makers of the highly anticipated Malayalam thriller 'Bazooka' starring Megastar Mammootty unveiled the first look poster on Friday.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, Yoodlee Films dropped the poster along with a caption, "The shutter is now open! Presenting the first look of Bazooka! Get set for one hell of a ride!!"

Talking about the film, director Deeno Dennis said, "As I have said before, I always dreamt of working with Mammootty sir and this poster has finally brought that dream to life. I feel so thrilled to see his commanding presence in a story that I always wanted to tell and can't wait to share the teaser and eventually the film which is truly a labour of love for all of us."

Co-Producer Jinu V Abraham added, "Every single milestone we have reached with this film has been special and the poster launch is no different because we are sharing the first look of Mammootty sir's character and of the film with the world. The response so far has been fantastic and indicates how eagerly fans are waiting for this film."

The poster features the megastar as the central figure in a dimly lit space next to a bike almost as if he is about to embark on a journey of a lifetime. The shooting of 'Bazooka' commenced on May 10 in Ernakulam, Kerala, is being directed by debutant director Deeno Dennis and also stars Gautham Menon.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr Vice President -of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd, added, "The poster appears to be moody and mysterious because the film has many layers and at its heart, is the brilliance of Mammooty. We are working with him for the second time and this poster in a way, celebrates his aura and his formidable charisma. "

Bazooka is co-produced by Theatre of Dreams.

More details regarding the project are awaited.

