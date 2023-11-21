Mammootty, Jyotika's 'Kaathal' banned in Middle East countries

Mammootty and Jyotika's upcoming film, 'Kaathal - The Core', is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. As the film is gearing up for a grand release in theatres on November 23, it has now been banned by the governments of Kuwait and Qatar. Of late, many Indian films have been banned in the two countries due to the film's storylines, which doesn't suit their ideologies. 'Kaathal - The Core' is helmed by Jeo Baby of 'The Great Indian Kitchen.

This incident brings to mind the challenges faced by films in the Middle East due to content-related issues. Notably, Mohanlal's 2022 action thriller 'Monster', directed by Vysakh, encountered a similar roadblock in multiple countries over LGBTQ content. The ban was lifted in Bahrain after the censor board requested the makers to trim 13 minutes from the film.Aside from Mammootty and Jyothika, 'Kaathal - The Core' boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Lalu Alex, Muthumani, Chinnu Chandini, Sudhi Kozhikode, and Adarsh Sukumaran. The film's cinematography is handled by Salu K Thomas, and it is produced by Mammootty under the banner of Mammootty Kampany.