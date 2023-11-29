Man murdered at Noida farmhouse where 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' was filmed

Bollywood's ace director and producer, Karan Johar, made his comeback with the hit movie "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." The film received a great response from the audience. In fact, viewers also appreciated the locations chosen by the makers, especially Randhawa Paradise, where Singh's character Rocky and his family resided. In the movie, the house was situated in Karol Bagh, but in reality, it is located in Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh. Currently, this farmhouse is in the headlines as a man's dead body was found inside the house. A resident from Ghaziabad, Shekhar, allegedly shot Ashok dead. This incident took place at 9:30 pm during a wedding ceremony on Monday.

Reason of Murder

Suniti, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Central Noida, explained to Hindustan Times that the conflict between two families arose due to the divorce proceedings between Ashok's son and Shekhar's daughter. For those unfamiliar, The Randhawa Paradise is located in Sector 1, Noida Extension, Greater Noida, and is associated with the Gaur Group of Developers' upscale residential project, Gaur Mulberry Mansion.