Man of the moment Ranveer’s emotional post wins the internet as 83 takes India by storm!

Superstar Ranveer Singh is on cloud number 9 as his film 83, the most awaited movie release of 2021, opens in theatres today! Ranveer has received unanimous praise for his impeccable acting as he has transformed himself into the legendary cricket team captain, Kapil Dev who won India its maiden World Cup trophy in 1983! The film, directed by Kabir Khan, is the best reviewed Hindi movie in years and Ranveer is the man of the moment having shouldered this film with his breath-taking performance! The superstar uploaded an emotional post featuring his mother (Anju Bhavnani) holding the actual Prudential Cup on social media to ring in this historic moment of his career.

Ranveer wrote, “🏆 Hum jeet gaye, Mumma! 🧿❤️🙏🏽 (ps: that’s the actual cup!) 🤩” For those who don’t know, Kabir Khan managed to get the actual 1983 World Cup (called the Prudential Cup then) for the shoot and Kabir Khan had revealed about shooting at the Lord’s stadium where underdog India beat the mighty West Indies at the 1983 World Cup final. He had said, “We shot for five days at the Lord’s stadium in London, entering the members-only Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then, stepped out on the balcony where the World Cup was presented to Kapil sir. And guess what? They brought out the real World Cup for Ranveer too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted ‘Cut’.”