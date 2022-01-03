Manan Joshi happy to relate with his role in 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

Mumbai, Jan 3 Actor Manan Joshi, who will be seen as the lead in TV show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey', says he can relate to his on screen character.

He says: "I will be seen as Anubhav in my upcoming show. He is a scientist and somehow I relate to the character because in my real life I was a science student. I'm an engineer. It's just been a while since I began with acting. Anubhav and I have many more similarities as for both of us our family is the topmost priority. We both are very calm and composed souls. It is fun to portray Anubhav for me."

Manan reveals that the year is full of positivity for him.

"2022 is actually a reward to me. After all my hardwork and dedication, I'm playing a lead role. I'm looking forward to growing more and staying happy. I believe everyday is a new day to learn something new and use the creativity inside to do something more relevant and worthy. Just like my onscreen role in my real life too, I'm opinionated about everything I come across," he concludes.

