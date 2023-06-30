Mandira Bedi gets emotional on husband Raj Kaushal on second death anniversary

Actress Mandira Bedi on Friday, penned an emotional note remembering her late husband Raj Kaushal. Marking the second death anniversary of Raj, Mandira took to Instagram and wrote, “2 years. We miss you.. your larger than life presence, your zest for life, your big, loving heart.”

She also dropped a video featuring her memorable moments spent with Raj. Mandira’s post garnered loads of likes and comments.Raj, who was a filmmaker by profession, passed away after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021. The shock of his sudden demise left everyone shattered. He had directed films like ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Laddoo’.Mandira and Raj tied the knot in 1999. They welcomed their boy Veer in 2020. Later they adopted a baby girl called Tara.