Maniesh Paul receives 'Most Stylish OTT Debutant' of the Year Award" at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

In a thrilling revelation from the world of entertainment, the charismatic Maniesh Paul has clinched the esteemed title of 'Most Stylish OTT Debutant' at the glittering Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The star-studded gala took place at the opulent ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai,

Maniesh Paul's foray into the world of OTT (Over-The-Top) entertainment has been nothing short of spectacular. His magnetic screen presence and impeccable style choices have made him a standout in the digital realm. Maniesh Paul has transitioned from being a VJ to being an actor. He was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.