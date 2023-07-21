Maniesh Paul shares all about his experience of working with Rafuchakkar creators Arjun and Kartk

The star of the hit series 'Rafuchakkar' says the two creators are pushing the boundaries of entertainment fearlessly. Be it with the con-man drama 'Rafuchakkar' or the forthcoming Sushmita Sen starrer, 'Taali', creators Arjun and Kartk have constantly pushed the narrative envelope in entertainment. 'Rafuchakkar' continues to trend triumphantly on JioCinema and was filmed across multiple locations with an accomplished ensemble cast led by Maniesh Paul.

Lead star Maniesh Paul says, "Arjun Sir and Kartk create not just stories but unforgettable experiences and 'Rafuchakkar' is no exception. They offered me a role I have never been offered before. They challenged me to reinvent myself and guided me through a creative journey I will never forget."The actor says, the duo were responsible for steering the project to the success it is enjoying now and adds, "I am really overwhelmed with the response so far. Until now, people have liked me for my comedy, but thanks to these two extraordinary creators and the director, Ritam sir, I have been able to portray a character which has so many different shades. Their vision has made 'Rafuchakkar', into the clutter-breaker that it is today. As actors, we want to explore all kinds of roles, but if we don't get the right opportunities or come across creators like Arjun sir and Kartk, there's little we can do."