Manish Chaudhari on his rigorous prep for 'Shoorveer' character

Mumbai, July 2 Actor Manish Chaudhari, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming combat OTT series 'Shoorveer', sheds light on how he prepped for his role of Ranjan Malik, a Special Forces Operative.

Talking about his role, Manish said: "I made an effort to understand the mindset of a Special Forces Operative. They represent the top 1 per cent of their respective armed forces. I looked closely at their training regimes and their 'normal' 24 hour day.

"Special Forces Operatives around the world wake up at 4 a.m, every day. In fact, once when a Special Forces Commander was asked what time he and the boys in his unit woke up, he replied, 'before the enemy'."

"This was the first breakthrough with regards to the character," Chaudhari said.

"The challenge was to get up at 4 a.m. every day! It was an extremely difficult thing to do in the beginning but I managed to get into the rhythm of it by the time we started filming.

"I realised that while there will be a million reasons to not get up at 4 a.m., there will be just one reason to actually be up at 4! It's about your will, your intent, and your motivation. That is what separates the best from the rest. It has been an exceptionally enriching experience for me," Manish said.

He followed the advice of an American Admiral, which he saw in a video. The American officer told the importance of making their bed in the morning in his speech to the cadets.

Manish said, "No matter how badly your day might go, if your bed is made well, you can be certain that you will get a comfortable night's rest. That is what I did, I made my bed in the morning, as well as I could! It all became clear to me while portraying the character of Ranjan Malik.

"Then came the physical training. I did a lot of calisthenics training, pull ups, pushups, squats and running.

'Shoorveer' will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor