Manish Malhotra on Working with Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj for Gustaakh Ishq: I Felt that the Film Needed Them

Celebrated designer and stylist Manish Malhotra weaves moments and emotions as a first-time producer for his upcoming film, Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa. The film marks his first cinematic production under Stage5 Production. Making it extra special, Manish Malhotra brought together musical geniuses - Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj for the film’s album. During the recently held trailer launch event, he opened up about working with them.

“I’ve know of the genius of Vishal Bhardwaj, and I’ve met him before, but not close enough to have worked together. When Vishal saab and Gulzar saab were first mentioned, I instantly gave a nod to work with them, and I felt that the film needed them. I had not really interacted with them before because I’ve mostly interacted with directors and actors. But as creatives, we’ve not worked together,” he shared.

Revealing the memories he created during the song sessions, he added, “But for me, the one memory of genius technicians like Vishal saab and Gulzar saab is something that I will cherish. Their expertise, their poetry, their compositions—they’re like shayari. I wanted Gulzar sahib to write a song with the word Mussafir in it, which he did so immediately, showing his artistic ability. They have been just wonderful, and it has been so fabulous to work with Vishal saab. I enjoyed working with him, and I think we should work together on another film in the future. What an artist! He’s so forthcoming and young at heart - I would be passionate and suggest moderations, and he was so wanting to hear and adapt and work. Same with Gulzar saab. Our song session is something that I will really cherish.”

Manish Malhotra brings together Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi under one roof for Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa. He begins with a new chapter as a producer under Stage5 Production - with a poetic love story that weaves old-time storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema. Produced alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra, Gustaakh Ishq unfolds as a poignant tale of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab. The film releases in theatres on 28th November.