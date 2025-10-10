Manish Malhotra wishes Rekha on 71st birthday: It's an honour always to create for you

Mumbai Oct 10 Bollywood veteran superstar Rekha, who continues to remain an epitome of grace and timeless beauty, was showered with love and admiration on her birthday on the 10th of October.

Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra took to his social media account to send heartfelt wishes for the legendary actress, sharing a series of photographs of Rekha. Posting multiple pictures of the evergreen star, draped in exquisite ensembles, Malhotra wrote, “Happy birthday, my dearest Rekha ji, You are truly timeless, inspiring and so full of warmth and love. It's an honour always to create for you and share beautiful moments together.”

The photos featured Rekha in her signature Kanjeevaram saree, statement jewellery and elegant makeup reflecting the aura that has made her a style icon across decades. In one picture, she was seen dressed in a beautiful, tissue, baby-pink-coloured saree exuding grace and charm.

Bollywood superstar Hema Malini, who is Rekha's long-time colleague and good friend, also shared her wishes on her social media account. Posting a nostalgic message alongside a warm photograph of the two together, Hema Malini wrote, “Wishing my dearest friend Rekha ji a very happy birthday. You have been an inspiration with your grace, talent and beauty. May you continue to shine as you always have.”

Talking about Rekha's area of work, along with being a graceful lady known for her beautiful and elegant traditional choice of sarees, she has proven herself to be an actor par excellence with her movies like "Umrao Jaan, "Silsila, "Khoon Bhari Maang, and others.

For the uninitiated, Rekha, who marked her debut in Bollywood with the movie "Sawan Bhaadon" in the early 1970s, was initially looked down upon as an actress by the industry, but with her hard work and talent, she proved herself and went on to become one of the highest-paid actresses of her time.

