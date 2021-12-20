Manisha Yadav to play female lead in 'Ninaivellam Neeyada'

Chennai, Dec 20 Actress Manisha Yadav is to play one of the two female leads in director Adhirajan's upcoming Tamil film 'Ninaivellam Neeyada'.

Manisha is known for her performances in critically acclaimed films like 'Vazhakku En 18/9', 'Aadhalal Kaadhal Seiveer' and 'Oru Kuppai Kadhai'.

The film, which features actor Prajin in the lead, has music by Ilaiyaraaja and Raja Bhattacharjee as its cameraman.

Says Manisha Yadav, "Films like Vazhakku En 18/9' and 'Oru Kuppai Kadhai' helped me gain an identity among fans. This film too offers immense scope for acting. I liked the script as soon as director Adhirajan narrated it to me as this is a character that hides in it several other characters. I haven't acted in such a forceful character as yet. This role will be quite a challenge for me."

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 40 per cent of the film has already been shot in places in and around Chennai. Work on the film is progressing at a brisk pace, they added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor