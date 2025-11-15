Manju Warrier unveils title poster of 'Rajakumari', a women centric thriller

Kochi, Nov 15 The title poster of the women-centric Malayalam film 'Rajakumari' was unveiled on the official page of acclaimed actor Manju Warrier, lending star power and strong support to what the makers describe as an intense, socially relevant drama.

The film marks the directorial debut of Unnidas Koodathil, who also pens the screenplay.

Rajakumari is produced under the banner of Nalla Cinema Productions by Faras Muhammed, Fahad Siddiq and Fayaz Muhammed, with Ashna Rasheed serving as executive producer.

At its core, 'Rajakumari' focuses on the emotional journey of women who slowly drift away from their dreams after marriage, often subsumed by traditional expectations.

The protagonist Janaki embodies this narrative -- a young woman stepping into a new household with hope, only to encounter realities that threaten to crush her aspirations.

Director Unnidas reveals that the film is inspired by a shocking real-life case that deeply disturbed Kerala, the death of Uthra, a young differently-abled mother from Anchal in Kollam district, who died from a snakebite later proven to be a murder planned by her husband.

The incident, which sparked widespread outrage and painful conversations within family spaces, forms the thematic base of 'Rajakumari'.

Through the film, the team aims to revisit the unsettling truths that the case exposed about domestic violence and the exploitation of women.

Actor Athmeeya, who impressed audiences with her performance in Joseph, plays the lead role of Janaki.

Debutant Fahad Siddiq steps in as the male lead, while the supporting cast includes Sreejith Ravi, Senthil Krishna, Kudassanad Kanakam, Veena Nair, Rajesh Kannur and Rithu Manthra.

The film is presented in a thriller mood, blending emotional depth with gripping storytelling.

The film features music by Denson Dominic with lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar, art direction by Anees Nadodi, makeup by Rony Vellathuvayal, and costumes by Arun Manohar.

Production work on 'Rajakumari' is nearing completion, with Vijayan Unni as finance controller, Praveen Edavannappara as production executive, and Binu Manampur as production controller.

