Mannara Chopra, Contestant of Bigg Boss 17, Slams Akasa Airlines Staff for Their Rude Behavior

Bigg Boss 17 Finalist Mannara Chopra remains in the spotlight for various reasons. Her social media presence garners consistent adoration from netizens. Actively engaging on social platforms, she frequently shares both positive and negative experiences. Recently, Mannara recounted a negative encounter with AKasa Airline, labeling them as the worst airline.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Mannara expressed, "The worst airlines to travel with @AkasaAir. This marks my second disappointing experience with them; previously, they damaged my luggage, and now, while unwell, they displayed rudeness once more." Promptly, the airline responded, expressing regret: "We are sorry to learn of your encounter, Mannara. We acknowledge that our team interacted with you at the airport, clarifying our excess baggage policy. Regrettably, we are unable to waive the fee. We appreciate your understanding. Additionally, we are eager to address any past issues. Kindly DM us the particulars."

The airline clarified, "Seating in our front row (A+ seat) necessitates prior reservation and incurs an extra fee that cannot be waived. As explained by our team, all front-row seats were already allocated to other passengers, making it impossible to alter a confirmed seat reservation. Considering your situation and well-being, we accommodated you in an emergency row seat, also an A+ seat, offering generous legroom and comfort."