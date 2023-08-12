Manoj Bajpayee announces new film 'Bhaiyaaji'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee, on Saturday, announced his new film titled 'Bhaiyaaji'.

As per a statement, 'Bhaiyaaji' is packed with "intense action, gripping revenge drama and heartfelt emotions of family bonding."

The film is expected to go on floors in mid September in Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing more details about the project, Manoj said, "I am thrilled to step into the world of Bhaiyaaji. It will be a raw and intense character that I am excited to bring to life. A thorough mainstream entertainer that Bhaiyaaji is, made me decide to collaborate with Apoorv Singh Karki who directed Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and become the producer for this one along with the lovely team."

Apoorv Singh Karki will direct the film.

On collaborating with Manoj after 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', Apoorv said, " With 'Bhaiyaaji,' we are embarking on a journey to portray the raw and unfiltered essence of the characters against the backdrop of intense revenge drama and showcase the strength & emotions of family bonds. After a hard-hitting subject of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, I wanted to explore a completely different style of cinema and Bhaiyaaji was the apt film."

Details regarding the other actors of the film have not been disclosed yet. 'Bhaiyaaji' will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar.

