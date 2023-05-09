Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' heads to New York Int'l Film Festival

Mumbai, May 9 The upcoming courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead is set to be screened at the New York International Film Festival. The film directed by Apoorv Singh Karki has Manoj essaying the role of a lawyer.

Manoj, who is a recipient of Padma Shri and National Award, will leave from Mumbai in a few hours to attend the screening in New York.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is the story of an ordinary man, a high court lawyer, who single-handedly fights an extraordinary case of the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

Presented by Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S. Varma's courtroom drama is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh and Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

