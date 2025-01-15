Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila, Ram Gopal Varma attend 'Satya' re-release screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : Wednesday turned out to be a nostalgic day for the fans of 'Satya' film as actors Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila Matondkar attended a special re-release screening of the film.

The screening was also attended by 'Satya' director Ram Gopal Varma. Anurag Kashyap, Makarand Deshpande, Aditya Srivastava and Vishal Bhardwaj were also present.

From posing together for shutterugs to discussing several anecdotes from the hit film, the whole team of 'Satya' truly re-lived old days today.

Manoj was seen donning a T-shirt with poster of the film printed on it in pictures of the re-union of Satya team.

Released in 1998, 'Satya' movie unfolds the story from the time in Bombay when crime was at its peak. Manoj essayed the role of Bhiku Mhatre in the film. The film won many awards and became one of the cult classics.

The success of Satya catapulted Manoj to nationwide fame and earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Besides its plot, the film also featured several remarkable songs such as 'Goli Maar' and 'Sapne Mein'.

Saurabh Shukla and Shefali Shah also played pivotal roles in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor