Manoj Bajpayee's 'Bandaa' to be screened at New York Indian Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is scheduled to be screened at New York Indian Film Festival.

The update was shared by the makers on Tuesday.

Manoj will attend the special screening at the Big Apple on May 13.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Bandaa' is a courtoom drama. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act.

Excited about the film, Manoj said, "Portraying the role of P.C Solanki in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' has been an incredible experience as it is the inspiring story of an ordinary man who fought an extraordinary case against all odds for truth and justice. With the trailer out today, I hope that it appeals to the viewers and compels them to witness this story of victory and what all it took for P.C Solanki to achieve what he did."

'Bandaa' will be out on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor