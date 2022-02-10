Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law Shakeela Raza passes away, actor rushes to Delhi

Manoj Bajpayee's mother-in-law, Shakeela Raza, passed away today in Delhi. Shabana's mother's was very critical since the past few days due to a prolonged illness. Manoj was shooting for his next project but halted the schedule and rushed to Delhi.Shabana Raza, also known as Neha, has lost her father last year and this year she lost her mother. This is the third demise in Manoj's family in a year, the actor lost his father recently and Shabana's parents also passed away within a year.

After his father’s sad demise, Manoj Bajpayee, thanked everyone for this condolence messages, Manoj had tweeted, “Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all.”During the 67th National Award, Manoj Bajpayee, who was felicitated by the honour, had stated that he felt lonely while receiving the award. He had told Mid-day, “I was feeling alone as there was no one from my family side. My wife (Shabana) and daughter were supposed to join me but they could not make it. During the award receiving time, I missed my parents a lot. My father loved watching films. He would keep a track of my awards and would feel proud whenever I was awarded. So, this ceremony was more than a mixed bag of emotions for me.”