Manoj Kumar, Satish Shah to Dharmendra: Legends Who Passed Away in 2025

Entertainment industry had to bid farewell to one of the most respected and beloved actors, singers, filmmakers, and cultural icons this year. Though they are no longer with us, their work will continue to inspire generations and remain etched forever in the history of Indian entertainment. This year we lost veteran actors, who had large impact on the industry.

Satish Shah: Actor who is known for his versatile roles like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Main Hoon Na passed away on October 25, 2025. His Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast members gave him farewell by singing title track of the show.

Dharmendra: Bollywood's "He-Man," Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. His six-decade-long career gave Indian cinema some of its most memorable films and characters. Tributes poured in from across the country, including from prominent personalities. He was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie.

Zubeen Garg: The renowned playback singer-composer Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, in Singapore. His contributions to Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, and other regional music made him one of India's most versatile musicians.

Govardhan Asrani: Veteran actor Asrani, known for his comedic roles and memorable performances in popular Hindi films, passed away on October 20, 2025. His expressive acting and impeccable timing made him unforgettable.

Sulakshana Pandit: Actress and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit passed away on November 6, 2025. She worked with some of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema and lent her voice to several regional films.

Pankaj Dheer: Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of Karna in the epic Mahabharata, passed away on October 15, 2025. His portrayal of the character remains one of the most beloved in Indian television history.

Manoj Kumar: Manoj Kumar, popularly known as "Bharat Kumar" for his patriotic films, passed away on April 4, 2025. His classic films like Kranti and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan remain timeless masterpieces.

Rishabh Tandon: Renowned singer, composer, and writer Rishabh Tandon passed away on October 21, 2025, due to a heart attack. His voice and soulful compositions will always be fondly remembered.

Piyush Pandey: Piyush Pandey, a creative legend of the Indian advertising world, passed away on October 24, 2025, at the age of 70. His campaigns revolutionized the advertising industry and shaped modern brand communication.