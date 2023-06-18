Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut to revise Adipurush lines after backlash

Adipurush co-writer Manoj Muntashir has said that the film's team has decided to revise the lines which hurt sentiments. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Manoj wrote a long note saying that he along with film's director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar decided to add the revised lines in the movie within this week.

Manoj wrote in Hindi, "The first lesson one can learn from Ramkatha is to respect every emotion. Right or wrong changes with time but feelings remain. I wrote more than 4000 lines in Adipurush, some sentiments got hurt on five lines. In those hundreds of lines, where Shri Ram was glorified, Maa Sita's chastity was described, I expected praise but I don't know why I did not get it."

He continued, “My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. My own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words. I kept thinking, there can be differences, but where did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother? Sitting at the feet of Shabri, as if sitting at the feet of Kaushalya.”

Manoj also wrote, "It is possible that in a three-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for three minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write eternal traitor on my forehead. Have you not heard the Jai Shri Ram song, didn't you hear Shivoham or Ram Siya Ram? These praises of sanatan in Adipurush are also written by me. I have also written Teri Mitti and Desh Mere. I have no complaint with you, you were, are and will be my own. If we stand against each other, sanatan will lose. We have made Adipurush for sanatan seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in future as well. Directed by Om Raut, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.