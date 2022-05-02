Manoj Pahwa: Most web series focus on crime, abusive language; 'Home Shanti' stands out

Mumbai, May 2 Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa who is playing the protagonist in the upcoming web series 'Home Shanti' says that most web series these days focus on dark and edgy content than family drama.

The story of the show revolves around a middle-aged middle-class couple with the dream to build their home and a series of incidents happening around it.

Talking about why he liked the script, and Manoj said, "The scenario of web series right now is mostly focussed around crime, underworld, mafia with abusive language. After reading the script of 'Home Shanti', I was relieved. This was one web series that was family-oriented and homely which can be enjoyed with the entire family.

"It was a well-written script, with a touch of comedy and emotions around the aspirations of a middle-class family. It instantly hit a chord, making me feel that I can be a part of this rather than doing something which is already being pursued in a larger number."

Adding to that Supriya Pathak who is playing his on-screen wife in the show said, "I liked the whole set-up. I enjoyed the meeting with the director and the producers. It just seemed like we'll have a lot of fun making this so I think it was more of a belief that I'll be able to do it and make it fun and enjoyable. That's the reason why I really wanted to be part of 'Home Shanti'."

'Home Shanti', also features Chakori Dwivedi and PPoiojan Chhabra, directed by Aakanksha Dua, and it releases on May 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor